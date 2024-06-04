Arraez (shoulder) might be available to pinch hit Monday against the Angels, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Arraez departed Sunday's game against the Royals after a slide into second base, and his name wasn't listed in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup. "Luis came in today, feels better," said manager Mike Shildt. "We don't feel like it's anything structural, which is another thing that's encouraging. It's just a matter of he's sore. Got some stiffness, some soreness." The Padres appear to be exercising caution with Arraez and could use him in a pinch-hit scenario Monday evening if the situation arises.