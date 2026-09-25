Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Friday that the diagnosis on Arraez's left ankle sprain was "not a great one," Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

X-rays on Arraez's ankle came back negative, but additional imaging confirmed a sprain. While Mattingly did not provide a grade on the sprain, he noted that the second baseman remains stiff and sore. The Phillies will hold off on placing Arraez on the 10-day injured list -- which would rule him out until at least Game 3 of the NLDS -- but could make a roster move if Arraez's condition doesn't improve in the coming days. Bryson Stott has shifted back to second base, and Edmundo Sosa is starting at third base for the Phillies on Friday versus the Rays.