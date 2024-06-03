Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Angels after exiting Sunday's game in the fifth inning due to an apparent neck/shoulder injury.

The lefty-hitting Arraez wasn't able to finish out Sunday's series finale following an awkward slide into second base, and the injury appears to be bothering him enough to keep him out of Monday's matchup. The Padres have yet to provide an update on Arraez's status, so he'll be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light. Donovan Solano will start at first base Monday, while Jurickson Profar will serve as the designated hitter.