Arraez (shoulder/neck) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Angels.

The 27-year-old sat out Monday's contest due to the shoulder/neck injury he suffered on a slide Sunday, and he'll be eased back into the lineup Tuesday in a non-defensive capacity. Arraez is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak, during which he's batting .375 with no extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs.