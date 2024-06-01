Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's victory over Kansas City.

Arraez was ever himself, lacing four singles for his fourth four-hit night with San Diego since joining them on May 4. Overall, it is the 27-year-old's fifth four-hit game of the season as he had one in Miami too. He also managed to collect his ninth and tenth RBI as a Padre with a two-run RBI knock in the eighth inning. Arraez sports a .342/.380/.413 slash line in 256 total plate appearances with 35 runs and 15 RBI.