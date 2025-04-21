Arraez (concussion) is expected to be placed on the seven-day injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Arraez is dealing with concussion symptoms following his collision with Mauricio Dubon on Sunday. Arraez was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for further evaluation. He's since posted on social media that everything checked out fine, but the Padres are going to play it safe with their first baseman and let him rest this week. Connor Joe, Yuli Gurriel and Gavin Sheets will be candidates for increased playing time.