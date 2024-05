Arraez went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old led off the game with his first homer of the season as he produced his seventh straight multi-hit performance. Arraez has been raking since being traded to the Padres, slashing .391/.425/.478 in 73 plate appearances, and with Xander Bogaerts (shoulder) facing a lengthy absence, he should be locked in as San Diego's everyday second baseman.