Arraez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Chicago.

After starting and batting leadoff in each of his first three appearances with the Padres, Arraez will get the day off Tuesday. While it's possible Arraez could cede work against lefties -- the Padres are facing southpaw Shota Imanaga Tuesday -- Arraez was part of the team's lineup Monday against Justin Steele, who's also left-handed. Manny Machado will DH Tuesday while Donovan Solano starts at third base.