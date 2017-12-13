Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Dealt to Marlins
Sierra was traded to the Marlins on Wednesday along with Sandy Alcantara and two undisclosed prospects for Marcell Ozuan, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Sierra is a better real-life prospect than fantasy asset, as he has the potential to offer elite center-field defense, but is raw at the plate. As a member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster, he was shuttled between the majors and minors last season, at the expense of his offensive development. He is a 70-grade runner, however, so he could eventually be a threat to steal 30-plus bases if he is able to secure an everyday role. Look for him to start the year at Double-A, as the Marlins will be able to be more patient with him as his offensive game develops.
More News
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Scuffling of late at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Continues parade of singles•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Earns another start in right field•
-
Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra: Goes 4-for-4 following recall•
-
Ozuna further crowds Cardinals outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...