Sierra was traded to the Marlins on Wednesday along with Sandy Alcantara and two undisclosed prospects for Marcell Ozuan, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Sierra is a better real-life prospect than fantasy asset, as he has the potential to offer elite center-field defense, but is raw at the plate. As a member of the Cardinals' 40-man roster, he was shuttled between the majors and minors last season, at the expense of his offensive development. He is a 70-grade runner, however, so he could eventually be a threat to steal 30-plus bases if he is able to secure an everyday role. Look for him to start the year at Double-A, as the Marlins will be able to be more patient with him as his offensive game develops.