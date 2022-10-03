The Angels outrighted Sierra to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Sierra was one of three Angels recently designated for assignment to clear waivers, with pitcher Mike Mayers and first baseman Mike Ford also getting outrighted to Triple-A on Sunday. The 26-year-old Sierra is eligible to become a free agent this offseason and may have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing .165/.200/.242 across 96 plate appearances with the Angels in 2022.
