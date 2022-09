The Angels designated Sierra for assignment following Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to take Sierra's spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster. Sierra had been up with the big club since late July and slashed .165/.200/.242 over 65 games while mostly serving as a reserve outfielder.