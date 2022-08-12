Sierra isn't starting Friday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Sierra went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two steals and a strikeout Wednesday against the Athletics but will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Steven Duggar is starting in center field and batting ninth.
