Sierra is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Heading into the weekend, Sierra had started five consecutive contests in center field, but he'll be a full-time reserve now that Mike Trout has made his return from the injured list. The Angels will roll out an outfield of Jo Adell, Trout and Taylor Ward from left to right in the series finale.
