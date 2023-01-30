Sierra agreed Monday with the Braves on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports.

A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defensive does give him an outside chance of making the Braves out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.