Meyer exited Saturday's start against the Pirates in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Meyer retired the first two batters he faced in the outing, but left the contest after walking Ke'Bryan Hayes and signaling to the dugout. The rookie appears to have been dealing with soreness in his right arm and more information will likely be provided later in the evening. Zach Pop replaced him on the mound and Meyer can be considered day-to-day for now.