Meyer (2-0) picked up the win against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing just one run on six hits over six innings. He recorded seven strikeouts.

Atlanta had its everyday lineup out there (minus the injured Sean Murphy) but wasn't able to muster much offense against the young right-hander. In addition to the seven strikeouts and zero walks, Meyer induced 23 swinging strikes on 91 pitches, which is tied for the highest total for any pitcher so far this season. The righty's fastball velocity was actually down 1.2 mph in this one, but he still got seven whiffs on it along with 12 whiffs on his nasty slider. The Marlins will get Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Braxton Garrett (shoulder) back soon, and Meyer faces workload restrictions this season after he didn't pitch at all last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, with a 2.12 ERA through his first three starts, it's difficult to see him losing his rotation spot anytime soon.