Marlins' Max Meyer: Expected back before end of 2026

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that Meyer (neck) received a cortisone shot to relieve discomfort in the rib area, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami placed Meyer on the 15-day injured list July 20 due to a neck strain, but is his rib has apparently also been bothering him and has delayed his ramp-up process. If the shot yields the desired effect and alleviates the pain, Meyer is expected to begin throwing soon thereafter and gear up for a return from the IL. Assuming the Marlins plan on having Meyer prepare for a starting role prior to being activated, he'll still likely need at least a few weeks to build back up, so a return before the end of August could be ambitious.