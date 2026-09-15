Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced Monday that Meyer (neck) has been shut down from throwing and will not return this season, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

Meyer landed on the 15-day injured list just after the All-Star break because of a neck strain. He resumed throwing earlier this month in a last-ditch effort to make a late-season return, but the decision has been made to shut the right-hander down. Meyer will undergo further evaluation before the next steps of his rehab are determined, but it seems at this juncture that the 27-year-old should be ready to roll by spring training. The righty will finish the 2026 season with a 2.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 121:41 K:BB over a career-high 111 innings.