Marlins' Max Meyer: Sidelined by neck strain

The Marlins placed Meyer on the 15-day injured list Monday with a neck strain.

According to manager Clayton McCullough, Meyer first reported discomfort in his neck during his July 7 start against the Mariners, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports. He was given extra rest before his next outing but labored through three innings Saturday in Milwaukee. The right-hander will be eligible for activation Aug. 4, but the Marlins have not yet offered a timeline for Meyer's return. Braxton Garrett has pitched well lately at Triple-A Jacksonville and could take Meyer's spot in the Miami rotation.