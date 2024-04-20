Meyer will pitch once a week for Triple-A Jacksonville and be limited to three-inning outings as the Marlins target a potential return to the big-league rotation in the second half, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander appears more than ready to handle big-league hitters after posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through three starts and 17 innings for the Marlins to begin the season, but Meyer didn't pitch at all in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and tossed only 67 innings in 2022 across all levels. As a result, his 2024 workload was always going to be carefully monitored by the organization. Manager Skip Schumaker indicated this week that the club has no set date in mind yet for his return from Triple-A, but it could depend on the health and the performance of the team's other rotation options as much as Meyer's own numbers for Jacksonville.