Meyer (1-0) got the win over the Cardinals on Sunday after allowing just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings.

Sunday was Meyer's first-career MLB win and quality start as he became the first Marlins starter to complete six innings so far this year. The 25-year-old retired the first 13 batters he faced before Nolan Gorman got to him in the fourth with a solo blast to center. Meyer's been extremely impressive in the early going and has possibly solidified himself a spot in the rotation even once the Marlins return some guys from injury. Meyer now has a 2.45 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over two starts and projects for a tough matchup against Atlanta coming up this week.