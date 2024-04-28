Meyer worked four innings in his start Saturday for Triple-A Jacksonville, striking out two while giving up four earned runs on six hits and no walks.

Meyer's results in his second start with Jacksonville were less noteworthy than the fact that he pitched at all for the Triple-A club, as the organization's decision to have him take the hill this weekend suggests that he isn't viewed as a candidate to fill the rotation spot at the big-league level that recently opened up when Jesus Luzardo (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Despite Meyer's success in his three outings with the big club earlier this season (2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 17 innings), the Marlins seem committed to keeping him on a once-a-week pitching schedule in the minors wherein he makes abbreviated starts, as the organization is keen on managing his 2024 workload coming off his August 2022 Tommy John surgery. Meyer is expected to rejoin the big-league rotation at some point in the second half of the season, though he could still operate under some restrictions with his innings or pitch counts at that time.