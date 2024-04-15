Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer limited Atlanta to just one run over six innings in his last start on Saturday and boasts a 2.12 ERA through three outings. This season. However, he was destined to have his workload curtailed eventually after missing all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery, and the Marlins have elected to do it now with Edward Cabrera (shoulder) back and Braxton Garrett's (shoulder) arrival imminent. Meyer should re-enter Miami's rotation eventually, but it's difficult to say when that might happen, leaving his fantasy managers in a bit of a bind.