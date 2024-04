Meyer yielded two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings Monday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision during the loss to the Angels.

Meyer gave up one run through three innings before Mike Trout tagged him with a solo shot in the fourth. It was Meyer's first regular-season appearance since July 23, 2022. His fastball averaged 95.1 mph but he forced only seven whiffs on 79 total pitches. Meyer is currently lined up to start in St. Louis this weekend.