Rojas (hand) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Rojas was held out of the lineup the last two days due to his sore hand, but he felt good enough to play the field for the final frame of Sunday's contest, and is ready to return to action Monday. Rojas will man the hot corner and hit sixth against Arizona starter Shelby Miller.