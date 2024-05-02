Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks while also drawing a walk.

Rojas doubled in the second and stole third before coming home for the Dodgers' third run of the game on a two-bagger from Austin Barnes. He later added a single in the blowout of Arizona, giving him his fifth multi-hit performance of the season. The shortstop has now hit safely in five of his last seven games and while also recording a double in three of his last four.