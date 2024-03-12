Rojas (lower leg) is starting at third base and batting eighth for the Dodgers in his return to action Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Rojas had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup with some lower leg soreness but is back out there a couple days later. The veteran infielder is prepping for a utility infielder role in 2024.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Scratched with leg soreness•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Returns to lineup•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Making progress with hand/wrist•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: On bench again Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Not starting Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Diagnosed with hand contusion•