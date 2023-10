Rojas is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Saturday against Arizona in Game 1 of the NLDS, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas missed the Dodgers' final two regular-season games after getting hit in the hand by a pitch. He was given extra time to recover thanks to the team's first-round bye, and he'll return in time for the start of Los Angeles' playoff run. The 34-year-old is slashing .300/.338/.429 with two homers and seven RBI since Sept. 1.