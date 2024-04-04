Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against San Francisco in a 5-4 win Wednesday.

Rojas put the Dodgers on the board with a run-scoring groundout in the second inning, then gave the team a four-run lead with a solo shot in the fourth. The long ball was his second through nine plate appearances this season -- a surprising development given that he hasn't posted double-digit homers in any campaign since going deep a career-high 11 times in 2018. With that in mind, it's not logical to expect Rojas to continue to flash power, especially since he typically starts only when Los Angeles faces a lefty starter.