Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Rojas will get some starts at shortstop against left-handed starters, but he won't be part of a strict platoon, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas got the bulk of playing time at shortstop last year after Gavin Lux tore his ACL in spring training and was lost for the season, and he finished the campaign with a .236/.290/.322 slash line along with five homers, 31 RBI, 49 runs and eight steals. With Lux back in the fold for 2024, Rojas is slated to work in a reserve role, with Lux starting at second base and Mookie Betts taking over at shortstop. When the Dodgers go up against southpaws, Betts will sometimes slide over to second while Rojas gets an opportunity at shortstop, but Roberts' comments make it clear that this won't be more than an occasional lineup change.