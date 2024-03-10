Rojas was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to lower leg soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Even though Rojas was scratched, Ardaya notes that the veteran infielder was still taking groundballs in pregame warmups, so the leg injury likely isn't a major concern. Rojas made 109 starts for Los Angeles during the 2023 season, but he'll likely be in line for more of a reduced role in 2024 with Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux slated to serve as the Dodgers' primary starters in the middle infield.