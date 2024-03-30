Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win against the Cardinals.

With Los Angeles going up against lefty Zack Thompson, Rojas logged his first start of the campaign while Gavin Lux got the night off. Rojas made the most of the opportunity, gathering two hits, including a solo homer to left field in the seventh inning. The veteran is slated to get regular starts at shortstop when Los Angeles goes up against lefty starters, but it's not expected to be a straight platoon with Lux, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.