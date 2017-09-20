Rojas (shoulder) has a small tear in his rotator cuff, but it will not require a surgical procedure, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas has been out of the starting lineup since injuring his shoulder during a game in Milwaukee on Sunday, but he was able to come in off the bench and hit a home run during Wednesday's victory over the Mets. It appears as though he will be playing through the injury for the rest of this season, although it's hard to imagine that Rojas will be making everyday starts with this injury hampering him.