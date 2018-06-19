Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Drives in three Monday
Rojas went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.
The multi-hit game and the RBI were his first since May 28, as Rojas went a putrid 6-for-53 (.113) between those performances. JT Riddle hasn't done much at the plate since rejoining the Marlins, but Rojas' own .651 OPS isn't exactly demanding more playing time at shortstop, either.
