Rojas went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.

The multi-hit game and the RBI were his first since May 28, as Rojas went a putrid 6-for-53 (.113) between those performances. JT Riddle hasn't done much at the plate since rejoining the Marlins, but Rojas' own .651 OPS isn't exactly demanding more playing time at shortstop, either.