Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Retreats to bench
Rojas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Rojas has been Miami's starting shortstop for each of the last 10 games, and is 7-for-36 (.194) over that span. He's in the lineup more for his defense than his bat, owning just a .654 OPS this season (which wouldn't even be a career-low). He'll head to the bench Sunday, however, giving way to Yadiel Rivera.
More News
