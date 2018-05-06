Rojas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Rojas has been Miami's starting shortstop for each of the last 10 games, and is 7-for-36 (.194) over that span. He's in the lineup more for his defense than his bat, owning just a .654 OPS this season (which wouldn't even be a career-low). He'll head to the bench Sunday, however, giving way to Yadiel Rivera.