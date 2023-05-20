Enright (illness) is scheduled to pitch four innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Enright continues to close in on making his season debut after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December. The right-hander is currently on the 60-day injured list, and he could make his first appearances as a member of the Marlins by the end of May.
