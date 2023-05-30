The Marlins reinstated Enright (illness) from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Monday.

After being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last December, Enright opened the season on the injured list, even though he was cleared to resume workouts during spring training. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL before he began an extended rehab assignment April 29. Between stops at Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville, the 26-year-old pitched to a 3.94 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while striking out 18 in 16 innings. With his 30-day rehab window coming to a close and the Marlins not having room for him in the big-league bullpen, Enright will now be exposed to waivers. Since the Marlins selected him in the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, Enright will have to be offered back to the Guardians if he clears waivers.