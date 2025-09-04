The Guardians placed Enright on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow/forearm inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Enright pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during his latest appearance Tuesday, but he appears to have come away from the outing with an elbow issue. The Guardians will now keep him on the shelf for at least two weeks and bring up Zak Kent from Triple-A Columbus to round out their bullpen.