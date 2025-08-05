Enright earned the save in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in the 10th inning.

It was the first save of the season for Enright, who hasn't conceded an earned run over his last six outings. Although the Guardians are without closer Emmanuel Clase while he's on non-disciplinary paid leave, Cade Smith, who worked the ninth inning Monday, remains the favorite for saves out of Cleveland's bullpen. That said, Enright does have a strong 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings.