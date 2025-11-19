Enright (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Enright loses his 40-man spot on Rule 5 deadline day after undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly after the end of the 2025 regular season. He will miss all of 2026, but Enright showed real promise before going down with a 2.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 31 innings out of the Cleveland bullpen, numbers which may attract a team on the other end of the competitive spectrum.