Wittgren was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans following Thursday's game against Arizona, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Wittgren allowed one run on three hits and a walk across two innings during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, and likely would have been unavailable Friday. The Marlins needed to clear room on the 25-man roster for Sandy Alcantara, who will be starting Friday against the Mets.