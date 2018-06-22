Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Returns from disabled list
Wittgren (finger) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Wittgren hit the disabled list June 2 with a bruised finger and makes his return with Jose Urena heading to the DL with a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old has a 3.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 17:10 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season, and will likely resume a middle relief role in the Marlins bullpen.
