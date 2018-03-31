Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Confirmed as starter Saturday
Despaigne has been confirmed as the starter for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Despite making an appearance well after midnight in Friday's 17-inning win over the Cubs, Despaigne will remain on schedule and toe the rubber Saturday. That said, the soon-to-be 31-year-old may not be able to go very deep into the game given his recent workload.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Could still start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Picks up win in relief Friday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start third game•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Roughed up by Nats on Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: In line for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Impressive outing Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...