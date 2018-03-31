Despaigne has been confirmed as the starter for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Despite making an appearance well after midnight in Friday's 17-inning win over the Cubs, Despaigne will remain on schedule and toe the rubber Saturday. That said, the soon-to-be 31-year-old may not be able to go very deep into the game given his recent workload.

