Despaigne signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's KT Wiz on Wednesday, the Yonhap News Agency reports.
The contract also includes up to $300,000 in incentives that could increase the value of the deal to $1.1 million, a sum Despaigne likely wouldn't have come close to earning in 2021 had he opted to leave the KBO in pursuit of a return to affiliated ball. Before joining the Wiz last season, the 33-year-old made 109 appearances (50 starts) over stops with the Padres, Orioles, Marlins, Angels and White Sox from 2014 through 2019, logging a 5.11 ERA and 5.5 K/9.
