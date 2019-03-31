Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Solid outing against Rockies
Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Rockies, allowing three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander got lifted after 88 pitches (62 strikes), falling short of a quality start, but it was otherwise a very successful 2019 debut for Lopez. He generated a whopping 19 swinging strikes, so the K-rate was no fluke, and the 23-year-old is starting to look like a genuine building block for a Marlins' rotation that's more projection than production at the moment. Lopez's next start is set for April 5 in Atlanta.
