Lopez (1-2) was hit with the loss in Friday's game versus the Tigers after giving up five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters across four innings.

Lopez got behind early after giving up a solo shot to Mark Canha in the first inning, but most of the damage done against the right-hander came in the fifth when he allowed four consecutive hitters to reach base to begin the inning. He left a 4-0 game with two runners on base before recording an out in the frame, and reliever Kody Funderburk allowed an additional run to score before closing out the inning. Lopez now holds a 4.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through his first three starts and will look to improve upon those numbers in his next time out, which projects to come in Baltimore on Wednesday.