Lopez (1-1) took the loss Thursday versus the Guardians, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Most of the damage against Lopez came in the fourth inning when four of Cleveland's first five batters singled en route to a three-run frame. It's the first loss of the year for Lopez, who's allowed four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out nine through his first 12.2 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander went 11-8 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a career-high 234 strikeouts in 32 starts with the Twins last season. Lopez will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the Dodgers.