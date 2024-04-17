Lopez didn't factor in the decision Wednesday against the Orioles after he gave up one run on two hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander allowed nine runs (eight earned) while losing his past two outings but rebounded with a quality start Wednesday, with the only blemish against him being a solo homer by Gunnar Henderson. Lopez now has a 3.97 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB over 22.2 innings through four starts this season. He lines up for a favorable home matchup against the White Sox next week.