Lopez (3-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

Boston pushed across a run in the top of the first inning, but Lopez slammed the door shut after that, generating 19 swinging strikes among his 99 pitches as he tied his season high in Ks. The quality start was the third of the season for the right-hander, and Lopez will take a 4.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.