Lopez (4-3) allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out three over 6.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees. He did not walk a batter.

The 10 hits allowed were a season high for Lopez, who also received no run support in a 4-0 loss. He gave up a run in each of the first three innings before settling in to keep things relatively close. The Twins' ace is at a 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 58:8 K:BB through 50.1 innings over nine starts this season. Lopez is lined up for a more favorable road matchup versus the Nationals his next time out.